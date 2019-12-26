Abbot arrested for alleged molestation of child novices

The abbot of a temple in Samut Sakhon province has been arrested on five charges, including alleged obscenity and child molestation, after three novices allegedly claimed they had been sexually abused.

Anti-Trafficking in Persons Division commander Pol Maj-General Worawat Watnakhonbancha along with Samut Sakhon police arrested the monk from Ban Paew district.

After investigation, police said they found the abbot had allegedly molested about 19 novices aged between 4 and 15 years old and 10 temple boys, with the youngest boy aged only eight. The abbot also reportedly had a collection of photos of his sexual intercourses. Police also accused the monk of being involved with male child prostitutes.

Police said the abbot allegedly controlled the use of cellphones in the temple to prevent his alleged crimes from being reported.

However, police said one of the victims was able to take a picture and sent it to his parents, exposing the abbot’s alleged illegal behaviour.

One of the novices reportedly told police that he was tied to a chair and forced to have sex with another person while the abbot watched and he also allegedly invited other people to join for group sex in the temple. The abbot has denied all charges.

The Nation

