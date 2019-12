Bangkok: Eldest brother shoots both younger siblings dead

Thai Rath reported that a 44 year old Thai man called Phanu Sirihongthong has been arrested for the murder of his two younger brothers.

Phanu shot Natthachai, 35, and Wasanat, 29 at an auto parts shop in Luang Road in the capital.

The suspect has so far said nothing.

Samranrat police said it was not a complicated case.

It was a family dispute.

