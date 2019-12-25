BKK Police conduct crime sweeping operation ahead NY celebration

The Metropolitan Police Bureau has dispatched officials to conduct an anti crime and narcotics operation and is stationing police at various New Year celebration and at risk venues, as the end of the year is fast approaching.

Metropolitan Police Bureau Commissioner Pol. L.t Gen. Phukphong Phongpetra recently launched the campaign, which runs from December 24th to January 2nd, involving 250 police officers, 40 volunteers, 4 mounted police units, 8 canine units and 20 patrol units.

Commissioner Phukphong said that it is expected that a large number of holiday revelers will make their way back to their home towns and to holiday destinations of choice, leading to the possibility of an increase in accidents. He further expressed his concern over crimes and public safety measures during the period, especially in transportation hubs, tourist attractions and celebration venues. Pol. L.t Gen. Phukphong is of the opinion that these locations are crime black-spots, where police should be on the lookout for violence, theft and narcotics smuggling.

The Bangkok Police Chief also instructed officials to enforce strict regulations against unauthorized use of fireworks and sky lanterns.

