Carnage: Boys’ football team thrown from back of pick-up – two dead

Police and rescue officials were called to the scene of a collision between a pick-up and a minivan on the Lam Lukka – Cheuam Samphan road north of Bangkok.

The pick-up driven by a teacher was carrying 16 boys aged 12 to 15 in the cab of the vehicle and in the back.

One 13 year old was found dead under the wheels of the van. Another 12 year old died later in hospital.

Van driver Weena, 43, said she was driving normally when ahead she saw the pick-up coming towards her trying to overtake. The driver lost control and there was a collision as the pick-up hit a tree.

Daily News reported that the driver of the pick-up was Suphot, 38, a teacher who was taking the boys to a match nearby. The teacher is in hospital and has yet to give evidence.

They were from Surao Sai Kong Din Tai school.

Nong Jork police are investigating.

Thai Visa / Daily News

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.