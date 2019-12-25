Condemnation after men dress as Nazis at Bangkok mall festive event

Photographs which show two Thai men dressed in Nazi uniforms at an event at a Bangkok shopping mall have been condemed by the Israel’s ambassador to Thailand.

One of the photographs show the men stood in front a Christmas tree giving a ‘thumbs up’ wearing the Nazi themed costume.

The photographs drew widespread condemnation from people posting online.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Israel’s Ambassador to Thailand, Dr. Meir Shlomo called the incident an “insult” to the victims of the Nazi regime.

“I am disappointed to see the sad reoccurrence of incidents in which Nazi symbols are displayed on random occasions in Thailand, said Dr. Shlomo.

“Needless to say, that this is an insult to the 6 million Jews and other victims of the Nazi regime, and their relatives.

“There is yet a lot to be done in Thailand through proper education and public awareness.”

The festive themed event was organised by Mastercard and held at the Central Pattana shopping mall in Bangkok.

Both Mastercard and Central Pattana Public Company Limited have also condemned the photographs, saying they do not support the actions in anyway

This is not the first time glorification of Nazi symbols or iconography has occurred in Thailand.

In 2013, Chulalongkorn University students included an image of Adolf Hitler in a mural about superheros.

In 2018, a Thai pop star caused outrage after performing in a t-shirt emblazoned with the Nazi flag.

Also in 2018, a French tourist made a complaint to police after discovering Nazi themed goods on sale at a market in Pattaya.

Sanook

