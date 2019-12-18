Deportation for Russian who wanted to teach at international school

Naew Na reported that immigration authorities in Chonburi had arrested a 30 year old Russian man who was on a blacklist.

The Thais had been alerted to the activities of K.V. after the Foreign Ministry were contacted by authorities in both Vientiane and Suvannnakhet in Laos.

The Russian was found to be presenting fake documents in pursuance of work as a teacher at an international school.

He is being fined under Article 82 (1979) and will soon be deported.

Thai Visa / Naew Na

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.