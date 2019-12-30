Drink driving still the universal killer – Thai men and shops blamed

Naew Na published a report that quoted two anti-alcohol NGO leaders who laid the blame for the country’s appalling drink driving statistics at the door of Thai men and shops that sell to minors and people already drunk.

Chuwit Jantharot said that alcohol was one of the great killers.

Penalties in Thailand are a joke and the public flout the law because they don’t care about the penalties that are ridiculously lenient.

Too often it is just considered negligence rather than something serious like murder to kill when behind the wheel.

Attempts to do anything are almost pointless given this atmosphere of indifference.

He blamed Thai men mostly for the trouble and shops selling to minors, even when they are already patently drunk.

Damron Chudecha from another NGO agreed about the need to crack down on the sellers as much as the users of alcohol.

He cited some progress in the north of the country and urged the public to be the eyes and ears of the authorities.

By informing on the selling of alcohol to minors they could get 30% of fines, too, he stated.

He also praised some national parks that had instituted bans on alcohol as a positive sign.

Thai Visa / Naew Na

