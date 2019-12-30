“Drive slowly if drunk” – New Year Thai road sign stuns the Japanese

Japanese media were laughing at Thailand yesterday after ANN News broadcast a picture of a Thai road sign that said: Mao Khap Cha-chaa – If you’re drunk, drive slowly.

Japan has very strict drink driving laws while Thailand is sometimes seen as a joke in this regard, notes Thaivisa.

The media claimed to have confronted officials in Nakorn Ratchasima about it only to be told that it was impossible to stop DUI – so they were just appealing for drunks to drive slowly at New Year.

Sanook reported on the story with part of a headline that stated “Media from the land of sushi absolutely confused”.

They pointed out that Thailand does not allow drink driving.

Sanook

