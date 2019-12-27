DSI – 2019 featured 19 cases, two had a big impact on expats in Thailand

The Department of Special Investigation held a press conference to report on their activities in 2019, reported Daily News.

Out of 19 cases handled by the DSI two in particular had an impact on expatriates living in Thailand.

One featured an illegal streaming service for the English Premier League and the other an illegal movie site.

Both – previously reported on Thaivisa – had a total of hundreds of thousands of members.

In the first the 365sport.tv site was shut down in Thailand after complaints from the rights holders the Football Association in England.

Defendants received one year and six month prison terms suspended for two years, said Pol Col Phaisit Wongmeuang yesterday.

Each were fined a million baht. Seven million baht in assets were seized and 15 million baht in damages was ordered to be repaid by the court.

In total this represented 25 million baht that had been paid by subscribers to the illegal service.

At present True Visions is the holder of the live broadcast rights for the EPL in Thailand, notes Thaivisa.

Later in the year the movie streaming site movie2Free was shut down. It had been operating from 2014 to 2019 and had 800,000 to 900,000 hits a day with 10 million views.

It was garnering 5 million baht a month in advertising revenues in Thailand.

It is a worldwide operation and the Thai side of things is still under investigation.

In another case 158,000 pirated and non-tax paid items were seized worth 50 million baht.

Daily News did not report on the 16 other cases handled by the DSI.

Thai Visa / Daily News

