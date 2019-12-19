Dual pricing: Dutch man seeking hospital justice complains nothing is happening

A 50 year old man from the Netherlands who has been involved in a long running dispute with Hua Hin Hospital after he was overcharged is refusing to let the case die a death.

The authorities have already decided earlier this year that cancer patient Erwin Buse was overcharged for treatment to the tune of 12,746 baht.

He used to go by motorcycle from his house in Klong Wan district that he shares with his Thai wife to get treatment in Hua Hin.

But the hospital slapped a foreigner “surcharge” on his treatment. He claimed this was illegal and he won and was offered a cash settlement.

Two directors were meant to be facing disciplinary and criminal charges six months ago after the Thai counter corruption authorities investigated.

The directors appear to have been transferred possibly to Nakhon Pathom as the courts drag their feet and the case appears to have gone cold.

Much of the delay appears to rest on the precise nature of areas of responsibility.

Mr Buse was at Hua Hin police station yesterday to ask what was happening and press for the case to be completely resolved.

Thai Visa / Komchadluek

