Durian smashing highlights alleged irresponsibility of Harley-Davidson

Uthen Luangsangthong, the Thai impersonator of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the manager of “Rich Neon Light”, a commercial sign company, December 25smashed a durian on the Haley Davidson motorbike he bought from AAS Harley-Davidson on June 2018, at the Ratchaprasong Intersection after encountering mechanical problems.

Earlier, the motorcycle was sent for inspection at the showroom after Uthen detected a problem. The showroom manager then contacted Uthen to pick up the motorcycle within three days, saying that the bike was in perfect conditions after a test-run from Chiang Mai to Bangkok.

However, Uthen claimed that he still saw water leaking from the motor and took a picture to prove it.

After discussing with the showroom manager and Harley Davidson’s representative in Thailand, it was agreed that Uthen should add Bt150,000 to the bike’s full price of Bt2.86 million in exchange for a new one.

Surprisingly, the showroom manager later went back on his word, arguing that the motorbike was still fixable and it was not necessary for a change to a new one.

Uthen decided to stage the incident in public as a protest against the lack of responsibility on part of AAS Harley-Davidson/Thailand.

