Ex Office of Buddhism chief given 20 years in prison for temple fund graft

Former director of the National Office of Buddhism (N.O.B.), Panom Sornsilp, was sentenced to 20 years in prison today (Friday), after being found guilty by the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases of corruption in connection with temple funds.

Also sentenced to 20 years today, on similar charges, was Mr. Wasawat Kittithirasith, former director of the Office of Temple Renovation and Development and Religious Welfare.

Two others, Mr. Jesada Wongmek and Mr. Charin Mingkwan, who served as go-betweens in approaching temples and offering to help them secure funding from the Office of Buddhism for temple renovation in return for a substantial under-the-table commission, were sentenced to six years and eight months and one year and eight months respectively.

Full story: https://www.thaipbsworld.com/ex-office-of-buddhism-chief-given-20-years-in-prison-for-temple-fund-graft/

