Govt launching measure to tame wild baht

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday (December 24) that all related state agencies convened yesterday to seek ways to tame the strengthening baht.
He said the measure is expected to be launched soon.
The government has expected the economy to improve in the first quarter next year after its launch of short-term, medium-term and long-term stimulus packages.
Prayut added that the government has prepared a host of measures to cope with employee layoffs at some companies and shutdowns at others.
