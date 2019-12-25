Govt okays road safety plan for New Year hols

An operational plan to take care of people’s safety during the New Year holidays has been approved by the cabinet, Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda said on Tuesday (December 24).

“The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation [DDPM], the Interior Ministry, the Public Health Ministry and the Royal Thai Police will coordinate in the programme,” he said.

The plan involves focus on the condition of roads, traffic signs and street lights. The government has also ordered relevant agencies to check the condition of vehicles, especially buses and tour coaches, to be used for travel during the holidays.

“Importantly, in anticipation of road accidents, the government will enforce traffic laws strictly in areas where accidents have occurred frequently in the past five years,” the minister said. “We will also run a campaign that focuses on road safety and the danger of drinking and driving, and going over the speed limit.”

In addition, the government plans to set up rest stops along travel routes to allow people to take a break from long hours of driving.

“The ad hoc centre will be located at DDPM branch offices,” he added.

The Nation

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.