Handcuffed American man who escaped from police in Phuket is recaptured

An American man who escaped from police custody in Phuket earlier this week has now been recaptured.

A handcuffed, Ezekiel Shiloni Dolcide, 28, was being transferred from Phuket City Police Station to Chalong Police Station on Monday (Dec 16) when he ran away from the officers escorting him.

He had been on the run since but was recaptured on Thursday (Dec 19), local Thai media reported.

Dolcide was arrested in Karon in November for possession of cannabis. He was also found to have overstayed his visa.

He was being held in Phuket City Police Station was being transferred before he was due to be deported.

Photos posted on the Phuket Newshawk Facebook page showed Dolcide moments after he was captured.

This is a developing news story, more information as we get it.

Thai Visa / NewsHawk Phuket

