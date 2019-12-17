Have you seen this man?: Thai wife reports Swede missing in Thailand

A Thai wife has gone to Hat Yai police to report her Swedish husband missing.

After arriving at Suvanabhumi airport together last Thursday Amporn Maksomboon, 65, has not heard from Begt-Erik Gustafsson, 55.

She told the police that they had separated at the airport – a friend picked up her husband and took him to Khao San Road while she headed south to her hometown in Songkhla.

The friend had gone to Kalasin to the house of his girlfriend.

Amporn did not know of her husband’s hotel or where he might be and there had been no contact at all since last week. Manager mentioned the Bang Saray area in their report without elaborating.

Amporn hopes immigration may be able to help locate her husband. She is worried sick as this behavior is out of the ordinary.

The couple have been married for 25 years and live in Sweden where her husband does boat and house extensions. They come to Thailand once or twice a year.

Please call 09 3729 7175 if you have information that may help.

Thai Visa / Manager Online

