Hunt on for dealer after 15 year old forced into drug trade

Police in Buriram are searching for a drug dealer called “Louis” aged 33 after complaints from the relatives of a 15 year old girl resulted in her being rescued.

Sanook reported that Louis and another man called Suchart, 33, had forced the 15 year old to take Ya Ba and Ice and join them in dealing drugs. The men were also armed and threatened her if she didn’t comply.

Nang Rong police charged Suchart with possession and dealing in Class 1 drugs, taking drugs and possessing a weapon and ammunition illegally.

Louis is expected to be in custody very soon as police have knowledge of his movements.

Two women also in a room where the arrest occurred are under investigation.

The 15 year old has been put in rehab.

Sanook

