Karaoke sting nabs Thai woman offering underage girls for sex

Thailand’s immigration announced the results of an inquiry in the town of Ban Phai in Khon Kaen in the north east of the country.

The inquiry followed on from the arrest of a Japanese man who was caught with an underage girl.

A sting was set up and an operative was sent into a karaoke lounge run by 44 year old Wanphen.

There the operative sat with “A” who was 17. He was permitted to fondle her and bought her a lady’s drink for 150 baht. She would get 60 baht of this.

It was then arranged that the operative would pay 2,500 baht to take the 17 year old to a hotel for sex. Wanphen would receive 500 baht of this fee.

When all the evidence and procedures were in place the signal was given and the arrest of Wanphen was made.

Thai Visa / Naew Na

