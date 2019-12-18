Keep calling!: Public urged to report on overstaying foreigners as Brit arrested

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Naew Na continued to quote immigration officials as saying that they were carrying out the orders of immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang in ridding the kingdom of illegal foreigners.
Surin immigration commander Pol Col Kiratisak Kongkiatsiri “revealed” that he was following orders – especially those to catch overstaying foreigners in Thailand.
In the latest arrest a 55 year old British man called James Flear was arrested in Surin on a 105 day overstay.
He was handed over to the Surin police.
The report urged the public to report illegal foreigners on the 1178 hotline.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login