Keep calling!: Public urged to report on overstaying foreigners as Brit arrested

Naew Na continued to quote immigration officials as saying that they were carrying out the orders of immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang in ridding the kingdom of illegal foreigners.

Surin immigration commander Pol Col Kiratisak Kongkiatsiri “revealed” that he was following orders – especially those to catch overstaying foreigners in Thailand.

In the latest arrest a 55 year old British man called James Flear was arrested in Surin on a 105 day overstay.

He was handed over to the Surin police.

The report urged the public to report illegal foreigners on the 1178 hotline.

Thai Visa / Naew Na

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.