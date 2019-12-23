Netizens rage! Angry Farang locked Thai workers up in dog cage!

Thai social media was in meltdown after a popular fan page posted a story that claimed a “farang” had locked up his Thai workers in a dog cage after a disagreement.

Foreigners came in for some bashing after the story hit as it was claimed that four workers were being kept imprisoned with no food and water.

Netizens slammed the foreigner for treating Thais like animals.

However, Amarin TV went to investigate and were given access to the Blue Dream Shelter – a facility with 40 kennels that looks after 200 dogs in Ban Kruat of Buriram in Thailand’s north east.

There reporters met with Michael though it was his wife who did most of the talking denying that the story was true.

A Thai Rath News Show feature posted to YouTube showed an angry confrontation over working conditions between the foreigner – Michael – and staff who stay at the facility.

The pregnant wife told reporters how it was all a misunderstanding.

She admitted that her husband was a hothead who sometimes had a go at the workers when they messed up.

But no one was imprisoned at the facility – they were free to come and go. If that was not the case the police would have been – they had not gone to the facility, she said.

The Amarin report suggested that the workers were paid in excess of 10,000 baht.

Daily News reported that the kennels had been investigated in October about its financing.

The story had broken on the fan page “Karian La-orn Khum 3” on Facebook.

