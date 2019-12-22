New terminal to help ease Don Mueang airport congestion

Don Mueang International Airport held the main pillar erection ceremony for the construction of a passenger terminal at the parking area.

The airport’s deputy general manager (Operations), Major Kamon Wongsomboon, said that the two-storey building will be adjacent to the International Passenger Terminal 1 on the north side. This building will be used as a check-in point for group tours only.

“This terminal will help reduce the congestion of passengers inside the airport,” he said. “The construction started on November 18 this year and will be completed on April 15 next year, while the construction period is 150 days.”

He added that the operation may affect passengers and people travelling around.

“We want to warn people to be careful when using routes in the airport area,” he added. “The airport will accept any comments or suggestions to improve the service further.”

The Nation

