New Year Ready Steady GO! Police mobilized, Ministry’s 3 pronged plan and the DLT “report line”

Thailand is once again gearing up for the annual carnage on the roads at New Year.

The police have been mobilized, the transport ministry have instigated a three pronged plan and the DLT are chipping in with a plan to encourage the public to report bad driving with rewards.

Naew Na reported that 74,000 police nationwide are being mobilized.

They will be looking out for ten offences in particular: speeding, going the wrong way, not following traffic signs, not wearing seatbelts, having no licence, poor overtaking, no wearing helmets, using phones while driving, riding illegally adapted motorcycles and drunk driving.

Alcohol checkpoints are being set up and there will be a crackdown on shops selling alcohol to make sure they are not breaking the law.

Transport minister Saksayam Chidchob said through his spokeswoman that the ministry have a three period masterplan.

They will get ready from now until the 25th.

They will provide assistance during the “deadly days” themselves from the 26th to January 2nd.

Then from the 3rd of January to the 9th they will see what they have learned.

Meanwhile the Department of Land Transport have urged the public to report bad driving and promised 50% of fines. The public can call a number to do that.

