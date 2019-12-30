No matter how well you drive on Thai roads… the Grim Reaper awaits

Horrific footage from “Page Pranburi” on Facebook showed what happened when a drunk bus driver crossed the center line and collided head on with a Toyota Altis.

A food delivery motorcyclist could not brake in time and went into the wreckage; he ended up on the roof of the Altis.

The Facebook page stated that no matter how well you might drive on Thai roads, death awaits.

The CCTV footage was outside a building supplies shop in Prawet district of Bangkok.

Sanook reported that Wanchai, 40, the Altis driver died in hospital.

Somrit, 24, the food delivery man on a 650 cc “big bike” is in a serious condition.

Prawet police said that bus driver Prayut, 39, (who was taking his vehicle home from the garage) admitted drinking a bit.

He had an alcohol reading of 138 milligrams, nearly three times over the limit.

He has been charged with negligence causing death and DUI.

The accident happened in Chalerm Prakiat R.9, Soi 11, Prawet.

Sanook

