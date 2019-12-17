Online traffic tickets take effect this week

Deputy police spokesman Pol Colonel Krisana Pattanajaroen announced on Monday (December 16) that the new online traffic ticket system will be fully operational on December 19 as scheduled.

“This project is a collaboration between the Department of Land Transport (DLT) and Royal Thai Police Headquarters,” he said. “It essentially stores data on traffic tickets issued by the police to each vehicle user online, and enables the users of those vehicles to pay fines for pending traffic tickets at any branches of the DLT office when they pay their annual vehicle tax.”

The new system follows the signing of an MoU on electronic data linkage between the two agencies to improve the efficiency of traffic law enforcement, he added.

The idea of paying for ticket at DLT is not new, as the project was initiated in March 2017 but failed because the databases of DLT and police were not completely linked, causing overlapping data and confusion.

“However, after a great deal of tweaking and system improvements, the test run of online traffic ticket and payment service has run stably without any major problems since September,” he said.

The Royal Thai Police Headquarters has also established a website https://ptm.police.go.th/eTicket/#/ for people to learn how to pay their traffic tickets at DLT office and check their record of tickets received.

“Moreover, we have cooperated with CAT Telecom in developing a mobile application “Khab Dee” (good driving), which allows you to check your driver’s license status, tickets received and points remaining at any time,” he said.

“The MoU was signed on December 4 and the application is expected to be operational soon.”

The Nation

