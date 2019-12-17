Overstaying Swede – 1,001 days – no match for Big Oud’s “Smart Car”

Ubon Ratchathani immigration police deployed their SPC (Smart Patrol Car) and it came up trumps.

The onboard biometrics technology was used to check a Swedish man’s passport outside a rented house in Moo 2, Khom Jiam district of the north eastern Thai city.

Per-Olof, 65, was found to be on overstay of 1,001 days.

He had arrived in Thailand in January 2017 and been granted 30 days stay on a tourist visa.

Since then he had stayed in a variety of places but never left the kingdom.

Immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong “Big Oud” Chingduang presented the case at a press briefing yesterday.

Naew Na said that the Swede was picked up on November 19th at 7 pm.

A vinyl board hailed the part played in the arrest by the biometrics aboard the Smart Patrol Car.

