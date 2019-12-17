Widgetized Section

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone


Overstaying Swede – 1,001 days – no match for Big Oud’s “Smart Car”

Ubon Ratchathani immigration police deployed their SPC (Smart Patrol Car) and it came up trumps. 

The onboard biometrics technology was used to check a Swedish man’s passport outside a rented house in Moo 2, Khom Jiam district of the north eastern Thai city.

Per-Olof, 65, was found to be on overstay of 1,001 days. 

He had arrived in Thailand in January 2017 and been granted 30 days stay on a tourist visa. 

Since then he had stayed in a variety of places but never left the kingdom.

Immigration chief Lt-Gen Sompong “Big Oud” Chingduang presented the case at a press briefing yesterday. 

Naew Na said that the Swede was picked up on November 19th at 7 pm. 

A vinyl board hailed the part played in the arrest by the biometrics aboard the Smart Patrol Car. 

Thai Visa / Naew Na

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.
Do you have an interesting story or Tip-Off for Samui Times then visit the TIP-OFF Page Here

You must be logged in to post a comment Login