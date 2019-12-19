Pattaya: Bill dodging Austrian arrested by immigration on ONE day overstay

Chonburi immigration acting on a warrant issued by the Pattaya court arrested a 60 year old Austrian.

The warrant issued on December 9th said that William W. had stayed, eaten and consumed beverages in a hotel knowing that he did not have the ability to pay. The warrant also stated that he was on overstay. The overstay was one day.

Pictures of the foreigner at the Transnational Crime Data Center were published on the Naew Na media site. Chonburi commander of immigration Pol Col Naren Khreuangsanuk “revealed” that he was acting under the direction of immigration chief Pol Lt-Gen Sompong Chingduang in ridding the country of lawbreaking foreigners. The public were urged to continue to call 1178 to report transgressions.

Thaivisa notes that these pronouncements and “revelations” are standard fare for every Naew Na report of this nature.

