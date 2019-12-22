Pirated goods: DSI raids in Saraburi net 50 million baht in fake goods from China

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Police from the Department of Special Investigation raided two warehouses in separate areas of Saraburi yesterday following a one year investigation.
They discovered 50 million baht in fake brand name goods such as glasses, sunglasses, belts and caps.
Brands included Gucci, CK and Chanel.
A total of 158,000 items were seized and two managers were arrested, reported Channel 7 TV news.
The products were imported from China via sea.
The inquiry is being expanded to arrest the masterminds behind the operation that had a turnover of around 300 million baht.
Further arrests and asset seizures are expected.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login