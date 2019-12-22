Pirated goods: DSI raids in Saraburi net 50 million baht in fake goods from China

Police from the Department of Special Investigation raided two warehouses in separate areas of Saraburi yesterday following a one year investigation.

They discovered 50 million baht in fake brand name goods such as glasses, sunglasses, belts and caps.

Brands included Gucci, CK and Chanel.

A total of 158,000 items were seized and two managers were arrested, reported Channel 7 TV news.

The products were imported from China via sea.

The inquiry is being expanded to arrest the masterminds behind the operation that had a turnover of around 300 million baht.

Further arrests and asset seizures are expected.

Thai Visa / Channel 7 TV news

