Pirated goods: DSI raids in Saraburi net 50 million baht in fake goods from China

Police from the Department of Special Investigation raided two warehouses in separate areas of Saraburi yesterday following a one year investigation. 

They discovered 50 million baht in fake brand name goods such as glasses, sunglasses, belts and caps.

Brands included Gucci, CK and Chanel. 

A total of 158,000 items were seized and two managers were arrested, reported Channel 7 TV news. 

The products were imported from China via sea.

The inquiry is being expanded to arrest the masterminds behind the operation that had a turnover of around 300 million baht. 

Further arrests and asset seizures are expected. 

Thai Visa / Channel 7 TV news

