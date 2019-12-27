Pitiful old man at the police station will be “repatriated to Britain”

The Pattaya City Law Enforcement page provided an update on the pitiful case of a western man who had been sitting half naked in a wheelchair at Pattaya police station for days.

In a report that claimed the Thai authorities were “Going beyond duty as friends” pictures showed the old man – earlier said to be about 80 – being given food and drink and loaded onto a pick-up truck in a wheelchair.

Officials were seen posing with him.

The “tessakit” said that he had been handed over to a tourism foundation and would be looked after by them before being repatriated to Britain.

In comments an “author” of the posts seemed to agree with a comment that this was not a tourist. It appeared that the British embassy had been trying to get in touch with the man’s relatives.

Earlier in the week it was claimed online that the man had been at Pattaya police station for 3 to 4 days. The police had given him a blue towel to protect his modesty.

Soiled clothing and shoes were found in a pile as Thais coming and going at the station called for help for the pitiful man.

Thai Visa / Pattaya City Law Enforcement

