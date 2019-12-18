PM Prayut urges people to promote Thai massage

The Prime Minister and Defense Minister, Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha, observed several exhibits from the Outstanding Technologist Awards and Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Forum 2019. The Prime Minister also had a traditional Thai massage and encouraged everyone to support the Thai massage business, which is part of the tourism industry.

Before attending a meeting of cabinet ministers on Dec 17, the Prime Minister saw several exhibits from the Outstanding Technologist Awards and STI Forum 2019, organized by the Foundation for the Promotion of Science and Technology and the Thailand Management Association (TMA). The exhibits included three-dimensional cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) and an innovation platform for automation, robotics and intelligent electronics. They were both developed by Thai technologists, with the aim of integrating their work into the business environment.

The Prime Minister then had a traditional Thai massage. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) listed traditional Thai massage as an intangible cultural heritage on December 12, 2019 at the 14th Session of the Intangible Cultural Heritage Committee in the Republic of Colombia.

The Prime Minister called on the general public to preserve traditional Thai massage and to promote it, as it is part of the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Gen. Prayut’s masseuse told reporters that the Prime Minister had tense muscles in his shoulders. The Prime Minister said that he had a headache every morning because he wants the government to steer the country forward. He then praised the masseuse, saying they had good massage skills.

NNT Thailand

