Police arrest serial killer dubbed Thailand’s Jack The Ripper

Somkid Pumpuang, the serial killer dubbed ‘Thailand’s Jack The Ripper’ was arrested at 10.30am on Wednesday morning, Thai media reported.

The 55 year old was travelling by train from Surin to Bangkok when he was apprehended at Pak Chong train station. Police said he was found to be in possession of a knife.

Somkid was released from prison in May having been pardoned for good behaviour. He had previously served 14 years in jail for killing 5 women he met in karaoke bars throughout north and northeast Thailand.

Somkid had been the subject of a large scale manhunt since Sunday after police found the body of a woman at a property in Khon Kaen. She had been murdered and her ankles had been bound with a mobile phone charger cable.

A video shared by Sanook News purportedly showed Somkid sleeping on a train just moments before his arrest.

