Police arrest US man after growth hormone sting

Police and Health department officials in Pattaya conducted a sting on a 66 year old American man living at the resort.

They arranged to buy ten packets of the human growth hormone ANSOMONE for 75,000 baht.

The Chinese made drug is used to help burn fat and is used by body builders.

Jerry N. was arrested at a bakery on Thappraya Road yesterday evening and taken to his residence in Soi Kasetsin where a search warrant was served.

Nothing illegal was found but bank books, financial documents and many car and motorcycle registration documents were taken into evidence.

The investigation followed on from the imprisonment of a man called Joshua P. in Chiang Mai in February.

He was sentenced to more than 10 years (reduced to half on admission) for producing illegal drugs under the ATLAS brand.

Naew Na said that the US man in Pattaya had turned to Hong Kong for supplies of human growth hormone for his customers after the arrest and imprisonment of Joshua.

He shipped in the drugs and also ran a vehicle rental business.

All his operations are now under investigation.

The media alleged he was the “head of a human growth hormone gang” in their headline.

Thai Visa / Naew Na

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.