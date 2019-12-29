Police hunt for man after laundry shop stabbing

Thalang Police are hunting for a man known as Mr Nu who stabbed the owner of a laundry store in Thepkrasattri subdistrict last night (Dec 27).

The owner of the shop, Sombat Tanta, 47, had intervened and tried to quell an argument that had broken out between Mr Nu and an employee of the store when he was attacked by the assailant who was carrying a knife.

He received three stab wounds to his upper chest and was taken to Thalang Hospital by members of his family. Shortly after he was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Lt Col Tarakorn Phongphaibun, an investigator at Thalang Police Station, stated he received notice of the incident at 10pm. Police went to the scene and found blood at the entrance to the shop.

Lt Col Tarakorn questioned Kornkanok Reukaew, 47, who is Mr Sombat’s partner.

She confirmed that Mr Nu had entered the shop and approached one of the female employees, Phaksuphang Somphat. Mr Nu and MsPhaksuphang had a previous relationship for three years and four children together.

An argument between the pair then ensued which soon became quite heated. Acknowledging this, Mr Sombat intervened and tried to calm the pair down. Mr Nu retaliated by striking Mr Sombat and a fight then broke out between the two men.

Mr Nu then drew a knife that he was carrying with him and stabbed Mr Sombat several times in the chest until the victim fell to the ground.

At the laundry store last night, Chief of the Thalang Police, Col Amnart Kalong, was studying the crime to determine possible escape routes that Mr Nu had used. He also coordinated with fellow regional police stations to assist with the hunt.

The Phuket News

