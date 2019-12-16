Real Christmas trees being snapped up at Baan & Beyond, Thai Watsadu

Thais may not really celebrate Christmas but they are as usual getting into the festive spirit and snapping up gifts, home decoration items and, surprisingly, real Christmas trees.

Chutiporn Kongjaroensuk, vice president of marketing at CRC Thai Watsadu, operator of home outlet Baan & Beyond and hardware retail chain Thai Watsadu, says the stores started importing fir trees from Canada three years ago and demand has soared, with this year’s pre-orders going up by 25 per cent.

The trees are grown in Nova Scotia’s Lunenburg County. “We choose the Balsam Fir species which has a unique aroma and shape and is grown sustainably, she says. “The trees are available in 3 sizes – medium, large and extra large, with heights ranging from 183-280 cm. They are priced Bt4,990, Bt5,990 and Bt6,990 respectively.”

Buyers of real Christmas trees will be entitled to a cash coupon valued at Bt1,500-Bt2,500 to purchase home decoration items at all branches of Baan & Beyond and 18 branches of Thai Watsadu, plus 5-per-ccent discount if they pay with Central The One credit card. “We expect that this campaign will attract at least 10-per-cent more customers to our stores,” she said.

“Apart from real Christmas trees, Baan & Beyond and Thai Watsadu also have fake Christmas trees, decorative lights, indoor and outdoor Christmas decorations and gifts for your needs during this holiday season,” Chutiporn added.

The Nation

