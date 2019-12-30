Shark caught with a line: No danger to holiday swimmers at popular Thai beach, says fisherman

Thai media caught up with a fisherman who landed a 15 kilogram bull shark on Saturday night at the popular Thai resort of Bang Saen in Chonburi.

Thai social media suggested that swimmers at Bang Saen in the New Year holidays might be in danger.

Seri Limnao, 32, said that the shark got free from his line and to safeguard people there he used a hook that injured the stomach of the shark.

He said that he could not let the shark go back into the sea as it would surely die after suffering such an injury.

So he decided to give parts of it to people in the area to eat as food.

He said that the shark was caught on a long line with a cut fish as bait and was far out at sea.

He said that such creatures ate only other fish and would not represent a danger to tourists in the area.

