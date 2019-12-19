Still smiling: Thai serial killer back in Khon Kaen as villagers left disappointed

Villagers in Kranuan district of Khon Kaen in Thailand’s north east were left disappointed after serial killer Somkid Phumphuang was taken straight back to the cells last night.

The killer – known by the nickname “Kid the Ripper” – had been arrested earlier in the day on a train in Pak Chong, Nakhon Ratchasima.

He was wanted for the murder of Rasami Mulijan, 51.

He had been released after serving 14 years for raping and killing 5 others. The Prime Minister has called for a review of criteria regarding the release of detainees.

Villagers went to the scene of the crime hoping that police would conduct a quick reenactment that is standard procedure in Thailand.

However, they were to be disappointed and went en masse to the Kranuan police station instead that is 700 meters away from the crime scene.

There, kept back by the police, they hurled insults and called for the murderer to face the death penalty.

Kranuan police processed the criminal and gave him dinner and two drinks.

He is being kept on a 24 hour a day CCTV watch amid high security.

Daily News published a picture of the murderer smiling before he was led to the cells.

Thai Visa / Daily News

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.