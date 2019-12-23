Teacher who shaved female students says they had head lice

An investigation is underway in the north of Thailand after a teacher shaved two female students’ heads.

One of the primary students is refusing to go to school because they are embarrassed. The other is wearing a cap.

The local education authority representative Suchart Sasiphatrakun said that the teacher told him the children agreed to being shaved because of head lice. But the parents did not.

He has called for a committee to look into the matter.

He said he had dealt with the teacher using bad language after Facebook posts were made by one of the children involved.

An apology has been issued to the parents and the school concerned is looking into the appropriateness of their procedures.

Thaivisa notes that the standard treatment for head lice is to use a medicated shampoo twice in the space of a week. It is a common condition that affects children and adults alike.

Shaving the head is unnecessary.

Thai Visa / Thai Rath

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.