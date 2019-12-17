Thai kindness: “It may be something small, but it meant a lot to this foreigner”

Thai media Tnews reported on what they called a feel good story after a video was posted online of a Thai shop assistant at a bakery feeding a foreigner in a wheelchair.

Poramet Misomphop had posted the story on Facebook after he saw “Nong Nim” feeding the wheelchair bound man.

He said: “There is still good in Thai society. Some might say such a kindness is a small matter – but it meant a lot to this foreigner”.

The poster said they talked to Nim who works at the Yamazaki bakery in Central Westgate Plaza in Nonthaburi on the outskirts of Bangkok.

She said she had been working there for four months. She saw the foreigner almost every day around 5 pm trying to get people to help him as he toured round in his electric wheelchair.

Even though others might not want to help she thought nothing of it and after he indicated what he wanted she was there to help him consume the product.

She admitted that verbal communication was a problem, however!

Thai Visa / Tnews | Tnews

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.