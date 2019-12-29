Thai man caught with LIVE GRENADE at Pattaya checkpoint

Pattaya police have arrested a Thai man after he was found to be in possession of a live hand grenade.

Officers apprehended the man after he began acting suspiciously as he passed through a security checkpoint on Soi Ko Phai at 11pm on Saturday evening.

Officers searched the man’s bag and discovered the grenade. A bomb disposal squad then attended the scene to make the device safe.

The man claimed the grenade wasn’t his and didn’t know how it got into his bag. He said that a friend of his must have placed it there.

Police didn’t believe the story and took the man to Pattaya police station for further questioning.

In another incident not far from where police arrested the man with the grenade, a 42 year old Thai man was arrested following reports a weapon was being fired.

Police attended the scene on Soi Bun Bunkaram 5 at around midnight and found a man sat behind the wheel of a pick up truck, which had its engine running.

The man was also acting suspiciously and a search of his vehicle unearthed a loaded gun under the driver’s seat.

The man told police the weapon was his but denied firing it earlier that evening.

The man was arrested and taken to Pattaya police station. It was also discovered he does not have a license to own a firearm.



