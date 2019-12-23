Thai police unveil the answer to the New Year carnage: The Dummy Car

The highway police have come up with a cunning way to limit the carnage on the Thai roads this coming New Year.

The Dummy Car.

It is a cut out that when seen from afar resembles a real patrol car with all its colors and insignia.

To complete the illusion that the police are actually doing their job comes a flashing light.

This is connected to a technological device called a battery.

Deputy commander of the Highway Police Pol Col Ekkarat Limsangkart said the cars would make people slow down and give those thinking of having a snooze behind the wheel the necessary jolt.

Sponsored by a private company the Dummy Cars will be sited at forty accident blackspots nationwide.

JS100.com published pictures of the cars at places such as Pahonyothin Road inbound to Bangkok and Trang in the south.

It is believed that the policemen pictured with the dummies were in fact real.

Pol Col Ekkarat said that the dummies (the cars) were used by police forces all round the world.

It was one of a number of measures to stop accidents during the New Year period, he said.

Thaivisa notes that for years “dummy policemen” or “jaa choey” have been stationed throughout the kingdom but the cars now represent an upgrade.

Thai Visa / js100

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.