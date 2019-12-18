Thai tourism: TAT turn to fortune teller for help

The Tourism Authority of Thailand have turned to a fortune teller to help promote the country.

Dr Khatha Chinbanchorn is a tarot card forecaster and feng shui master.

He has been hired as a presenter for the TAT’s “Positive Energy” tourism project.

He is the man in the white pants in our picture from Spring News.

Director of TAT marketing Wannapha Kiatpongsa said that the project celebrates the organization’s 60th anniversary.

It aims to focus on positive energy, environmental awareness, less trash and the gaining of merit.

One of the companies onboard is Big C who said that Dr Khatha had already taken 200 card members on five trips to upcountry temples to make merit. Everybody had a wonderful time.

Others partners in the project are Mono Group, Fortune hotels, PTG Energy and Air Asia. A launch of the project was held at Bangkok’s Grand Mercure.

Thaivisa notes that the hiring of a fortune teller will cause mirth in some circles after the TAT were accused of plucking forecasts and statistics from the ether.

Some people believe that problems on the ground are severe and drastic action is needed to help tourism in the kingdom as reports of a 20-40% downturn are being made.

The TAT have claimed that tourism is up but perhaps not by as much as was hoped.

Thai Visa / Spring News

