Thaivisa exclusive: Indian entertainment moguls plan to open “Nana Plaza” style Go-Go venue in Pattaya

An Indian owned entertainment group plans to revolutionize Pattaya’s nightlife entertainment scene with the opening of a huge new complex slap bang in the middle of the city.

Baku Group have told Thaivisa that they have rented The Avenue on Pattaya 2nd Road for nine years.

Their complex will be closely modeled on Bangkok’s famed Nana Plaza that rose to prominence in the capital through the 1990s.

It will be called “Avenue Plaza” and is set to open its doors to the public at the end of March 2020.

Advertising online calls the new complex “Pattaya’s answer to Nana” and boasts that it will put “the beat into the heart of Pattaya” and represents Baku Group’s “biggest and newest project to date”.

Behind the project is Indian born owner “Sean” who outlined the developments to date in a telephone call this morning with Thaivisa.

At present the Avenue has a variety of restaurants and other outlets. There is a McDonalds out front. It lies on 2nd Road in a prominent location between the central Pattaya and south Pattaya roads.

Sean said that there are 39 units and that 17 have already been allocated. Twenty two more are up for grabs. Unit sizes are from 70 up to 400 square meters.

Sean said that he is an Indian national who has lived in Thailand for four years. He has a work permit and everything he is doing is above board and legal. His advertisement online under the name “Scott Griffiths” promises “no dreaded key money”.

“Rents are less than a quarter of the cost at Nana Plaza,” said Sean. “No way will anyone else go anywhere but here”. He said that the location is great and there is plenty of parking at Avenue.

He said that everything was going to be set up legally and professionally.

“The Grand Opening will be on March 31st 2020”, he said.

Thaivisa pressed him about the timing of such a venture, especially in the light of stories about the death of Pattaya as a nightime entertainment venue.

He dismissed such talk as just “negativity”.

Thaivisa understands that Baku Group have made other acquisitions in areas such as Walking Street.

It looks as though the Indian owned group are planning to change the Pattaya landscape as more and more people from the sub-continent come to Thailand, notes Thaivisa.

In other stories Indian tourists have been hailed as the “last hope” for Pattaya.

