Where are the Europeans? Hua Hin/Cha Am tourism officials urged to look elsewhere for next wave of tourists

A meeting was held in Hua Hin yesterday called a “Market Briefing”. The Tourism Authority of Thailand with responsibility for Europe, Africa and the Middle East and the Petchaburi and Prajuab Khiri Khan TAT invited business leaders, hoteliers, golf course people and wellness and spa reps.

The message was clear: Europeans are not coming as much as in the past.

The answer to this dilemma was waffle and buzzwords.

The gathering was told about segments for products, luxury, family, multi generational travellers…the list went on as the assembled gathering nodded in appreciation of the English terms and listened politely.

They were urged to utilize www.thaitravelmart.com and attend trade shows and road shows.

But there appeared nothing of substance to address the core issues and the reasons for the downturn. A 77kaoded report left the reader none the wiser.

At the end of the meeting it was decided to have another meeting.

That will be on the 14th of January in Krabi.

Then everyone smiled and had their picture taken.

And went back home to wonder where all the tourists had gone.

Thai Visa / 77kaoded

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.