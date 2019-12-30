White Christmas in Thailand! Hail blankets northern national park

Go to Admin » Appearance » Widgets » and move Gabfire Widget: Social into that MastheadOverlay zone
Thai media showed a video of hailstones blanketing parts of the Huai Nam Dang National Park in Chiang Mai yesterday.
Large swathes of the park were affected for the second time in a day as the hail hit around 5pm.
There were no reports of accidents but there were tailbacks.
Elsewhere especially in the southern part of the northern Thai province there were reports of damage to houses from storms.
