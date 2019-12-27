Wind surfer discovers corpse floating off Jomtien beach

Police and rescue services were called to Jomtien beach yesterday after a life guard reported that a wind surfer had discovered the body of a man floating offshore.

The man was aged about 30-40 and was 160-165 centimeters tall and was wearing just a yellow patterned pair of shorts.

It was thought he had been dead for 2 – 3 days.

Decomposition had set in and it was impossible to tell his nationality or identity in any way.

The body was covered in a white sheet opposite Soi 17 as there were many tourists in the area.

It was taken away for an autopsy.

Sanook

