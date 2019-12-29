Year of the Rat: Despite bad signs key tourism figures remain optimistic

Two of the key players on the Thai tourism scene continue to be optimistic about the year ahead.

Siam Rath said 2020 was The Year of the Rat in the Chinese zodiac.

The media said that the continuing high value of the baht and the fact that many Thais were deciding to take advantage of this by holidaying abroad were problems for Thai tourism.

The situation is further shown to be poor by the fact that bookings for Chinese New Year – that falls early on January 25th next year – are down on last year.

They said that tourism minister Pipat ratchakitprakarn remains bullish with his plans for multiple entry visas and EVOA (electronic visa on arrival) schemes.

And TAT chief Yuthasak Suphasorn thinks the tourism market will continue to grow along the lines experienced this year.

He thinks revenue next year will be up 4% and foreign visitors will increase by 2.5% to 40.8 million.

These statements come as many operators on the ground report the opposite, notes Thaivisa.

ATTA (the Association of Thai Travel Agents) chief Wichit Prakorpkoson appeared less enthusiastic for The Year of the Rat.

He has called on the government to get a move on with stimulus and visa measures in the early part of the year so they are in place for Chinese New Year.

Thai Visa / Siam Rath

Comments

comments

If you like a story please share and like it with all your friends and leave comments above.