0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11) | Samui Times

0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)

4 hours ago

Today, Thailand reported 0 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths of Covid-19 over a 24 hour period, leaving the total number of cases in the Kingdom at 3,125.
The cumulative number of deaths from coronavirus has stayed the same at 58 with those receiving medical treatments at 80 and those recovered cases at 2,987. Worldwide, there are a total of 7,458,921 cases and 419,020 deaths.
The United States is still taking the top ranking of the most Covid-19 confirmed cases with 2.04 million followed by Brazil and Russia with 775,000 and 494,000 respectively.
