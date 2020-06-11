0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11) | Samui Times

Breaking News
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)
The cumulative number of deaths from coronavirus has stayed the same at 58 with those receiving medical treatments at 80 and those recovered cases at 2,987. Worldwide, there are a total of 7,458,921 cases and 419,020 deaths.
The United States is still taking the top ranking of the most Covid-19 confirmed cases with 2.04 million followed by Brazil and Russia with 775,000 and 494,000 respectively.
SOURCE: PR Thai GovernmentStay updated with Samui Times by following us on Facebook.
Breaking News3 hours ago
Shots Fired In Ongoing Cockles War In Surat Thani
Breaking News4 hours ago
Thai Doc Slams WHO On Cloth Mask About-Face
Breaking News4 hours ago
0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 11)
Bank Of Thailand4 hours ago
Baht Surges Highest In One Year
Breaking News5 hours ago
Tourism Council Pushes To End Travel Bans After June
Bangkok News7 hours ago
Thai Restaurant Owners Get Infinity Jail Sentence Over Fraud
Breaking News7 hours ago
Bars, Pubs, Erotic Massage Parlours Won’t Re-open In Phase 4
Business News7 hours ago
Permanent Residency Quotas Confirmed For Foreigners
Breaking News7 hours ago
Anti-Corruption Appointment Spurs Controversy
Breaking News7 hours ago
Famous Thai Actor Dies
Breaking News5 days ago
Almost 100 Koh Samui Hotels Forced To Sell Due To Covid-19 Crisis
Air Asia5 days ago
Phuket Hotels Left Unaware Of Reopenings
Coronavirus Cancellations4 days ago
All You Need For The Songkran Scene 2020
Breaking News6 days ago
Tourism Ministry Wants To Spread Out Songkran Holiday Dates Over The Year
Breaking News2 days ago
Thai Airways Extends International Flight Ban Until August
Breaking News3 days ago
Ukrainian Woman Allegedly Murdered On Koh Samui
Breaking News3 days ago
Seven More Thai Airports Reopen For Domestic Flights
Bangkok News6 days ago
America’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Protests Reach Bangkok
Breaking News6 days ago
UK Bans Casual Sex In New Lockdown Rules
Breaking News6 days ago
1 Thai, 2 Nigerians Arrested Over Social Media Scams
Trending
- Regional News2 months ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News3 months ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News3 months ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News3 months ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Events2 months ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Thailand News2 months ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Regional News2 months ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life2 months ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login