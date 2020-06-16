0 New Cases, 0 Deaths- Covid-19 Update (June 16) | Samui Times

Today there are no new cases of Covid-19 and no deaths reported over the last 24 hours, marking the second consecutive day of no new outbreaks.

The last local transmission was 22 days ago and with today’s news, Thailand stands at 3,135 cases with 58 deaths since January.

Six patients were discharged over the past 24 hours, bringing the tally of recoveries to 2,993, leaving 84 in hospitals.

However, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, warned that the latest lifting of lockdown restrictions might cause a spike.

“High-risk businesses and activities resumed on June 15 and people are allowed to gather again. Therefore, everyone must wear face masks, wash hands and practise social distancing,” she said.

“Many confirmed cases were asymptomatic. So people who go to work must wear face masks. They must shower and change their clothes after returning home to avoid bringing the disease to family members,” Dr Panprapa said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 125,064 over the past 24 hours to 8.11 million. The death toll increased by 3,639 to 439,085.

The United States had the most accumulated cases at 2.18 million and the most deaths at 118,283.

Brazil ranked second by the number of cases at 891,556, with a death toll of 44,118. However, the South American country logged the largest incremental increase in cases at 23,674 and the highest jump in deaths at 729. Brazil’s alarming numbers were followed by 20,806 new cases and 430 new deaths in the US over a 24-hour period.

India had the third-highest new death count at 395, the most in Asia.

India also led the region in terms of accumulated deaths (9,915), total confirmed infections (343,026) and fastest increase in the number of cases over 24 hours (10,018), Dr Panprapa said.

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

Screenshot from https://covid19.ddc.moph.go.th/en

SOURCE: Bangkok Post