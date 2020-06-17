0 New Cases, 0 Deaths-Covid-19 Update (June 17) | Samui Times

Today, there are no new cases of Covid-19 in Thailand, including no new deaths over the past 24 hour period.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, also has noted that the country has bee free of local infections for 23 days, marking only five days left before academics say the Kingdom would be considered by most to be infection-free.

The total Covid-19 cases remained unchanged at 3,135, 2,996 (95.57%) of whom had recovered. Eighty-one patients were at hospitals. The death toll was again unchanged, at 58.

Dr Taweesilp said 41,345 returnees had been quarantined and 198 of them were found infected. At present, 10,285 remained at quarantine facilities.

Despite no new cases being reported, the spokesman emphasized that the government still needed the public’s help in using the ThaiChana tracing app, which would help quickly track patients if infection recurs.

However, only 197,381 shops out of about 1 million nationwide had registered to use of the mobile app, and only 333,919 people were using it, he said.

Global Covid-19 cases in 211 countries totalled 8.26 million, up by 144,206 in the previous 24 hours, with 445,986 deaths, up by 6,901. About 52% of the total cases had already recovered.

“The new confirmed cases were very high, almost 150,000,” Dr Taweesilp said. Severe cases numbered 54,594.

The United States still came in at number one with the most cases (2.21 million) and the most deaths (119,132).

Brazil ranked second by the number of confirmed cases at 928,834, but it ranked first by the number of newly confirmed cases at 37,278, while the figure in the US was at 25,450, ranking second.

“Brazil raises concerns… its cases are soaring,” Dr Taweesilp said.

India ranked fourth with 354,161 cases but had the most new deaths at 2,006, followed by 1,338 in Brazil and 849 in the US. Russia was third with 545,458 cases with 7,284 deaths. Thailand ranked 90th, he said.

SOURCE: The Bangkok Post