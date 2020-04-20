1.9 Trillion baht stuimulus approved by HM the King | Samui Times

Bank Of Thailand
1.9 Trillion baht stuimulus approved by HM the King
“His Majesty the King approved new stimulus measures and regulations to improve spending of 1.9 trillion baht to reduce the economic effect of the coronavirus (Covid-19)” – was published yesterday in the Thailand Royal Gazette.
The Royal Gazette specifies that the Stimulus shall take effect immediately.
The measures were approved by the cabinet during last week’s Tuesday meeting. Which allowed the government to borrow 1 trillion baht to spend public health and create jobs.
The Bank of Thailand will also be able to lend $500 billion to smaller businesses to finance the formation by Thai companies of a $400 billion baht fund.
It was predicted that Thailand would lose at least 1,3 trillion Baht and up to 10 million jobs. Most of them in the tourism sector.
SOURCE:Bangkok Post
British woman stranded Chiang Mai Airport
Thailand Covid-19 update (April 20)
Russian couple found living in cave in Krabi
AoT gets ready to welcome Thai nationals back to Thailand
1.9 Trillion baht stuimulus approved by HM the King
Desolate beaches attract turtles to Phuket and Phang Nga
47 stranded Thais returned from Malaysia
Chiang Mai air quality continues to struggle
AirAsia will resume domestic flights in Thailand from May 1
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Koh Samui and Surat Thani Covid-19 update
Khon Kaen Hospital are sending small teams to collect blood from home
National alcohol ban is putting up to 100,000 alcohol dependent Thais at risk
Covid-19 mass testing proving to be not as efficient as you think…
The WHO praises Thailand and their efforts to combat the Covid-19 virus
Crowds queue to exchange their gold for cash – as gold prices reaches a new high
National Flight ban have been prolonged… again
Thailand Covid-19 update
Thai man dies in waste treatment pond while try dodge police checkpoint
Bank bandit scoots off in the rain with 106,000 baht
Trending
- Regional News3 weeks ago
Koh Samui. 7-Eleven and Family Mart close overnight.
- Koh Samui News4 weeks ago
Samui Covid-19 update
- Breaking News4 weeks ago
Koh Samui’s first Covid-19 case
- Breaking News1 month ago
One dead, two injured after bar shooting in Samui
- Thailand News2 weeks ago
Bangkok booze ban and postponed holidays
- Events2 weeks ago
Koh Samui is going into full lockdown
- Regional News2 weeks ago
National curfew starts today
- Thai Life3 weeks ago
Thailand’s government officials extend tourist visas
You must be logged in to post a comment Login