1 month old baby becomes youngest recovered Covid-19 patient in Thailand | Samui Times

Coronavirus Age
1 month old baby becomes youngest recovered Covid-19 patient in Thailand
Thailand reported 2,826 Covid-19 cases as of 10.45 am today. 2,352, or 83%, of those treated and released from the hospital.
Today, we can add one more to that list – a 1 month old baby boy has become Thailand’s youngest patient, after a team of antiviral medicines has successfully recovered from Covid-19.
The great news from the paediatrician who treated the child after close consultation with the experts, the team agreed to use four antiviral drugs to treat the boy.
“The approach used to handle the child was to give him medicine for 10 days. Each day, we conducted a health check on him, and after 3 to 5 days his X-rays showed signs of steady recovery. ”
Infants, due to their undeveloped immune systems, are particularly susceptible to the virus. Nevertheless, amid problems with limitations on care for babies under one year of age, the doctor suggested that symptoms appear to be less severe in young children than in adults.
Nine of Thailand’s 77 provinces remain virus-free, and many registered no new cases in 14 days or more. But despite the slowdown in new cases, officials remain cautious, saying that the best way to contain the virus is for the public to stay home and continue to observe social distances.
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times | Reuters
